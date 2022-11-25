Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 45,953 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

MRCC stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.55 million, a PE ratio of -906.09 and a beta of 1.15. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -9,990.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

