Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,233 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 167,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $299,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

