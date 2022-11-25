Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,465 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SuRo Capital by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SuRo Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SuRo Capital by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SSSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
