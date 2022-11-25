Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.49

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 103259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Trading Up 25.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,925,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,922,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 13.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,233,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after buying an additional 500,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at about $29,006,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

