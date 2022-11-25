Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.74. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 66,208 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $756.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

About Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 87.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 52,237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,466.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.