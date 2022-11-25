Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.74. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 66,208 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.
Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $756.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
