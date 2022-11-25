Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

