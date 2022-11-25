Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.
Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47.
Insider Activity at Marathon Oil
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.