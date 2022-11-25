Marlowe (LON:MRL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $620.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 620 ($7.33) and last traded at GBX 622 ($7.35), with a volume of 539122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 732 ($8.66).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($13.72) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday.
Marlowe Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 754.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 775.99. The stock has a market cap of £554.18 million and a P/E ratio of 57,600.00.
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
