Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of -0.60.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
