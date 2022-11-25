Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Masco Trading Up 0.8 %

Masco Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.68 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.