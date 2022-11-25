Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $115.28.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $397,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 71.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 21.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 319,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

