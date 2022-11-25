Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $115.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $397,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 71.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 21.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 319,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.