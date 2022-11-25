Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $115.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.