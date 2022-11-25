Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Cowen

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cowen from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.
MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE:MDT opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 319,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
