Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Cowen

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cowen from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 319,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

