Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider La Guerroniere Marc De Sells 2,101 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,441.32 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,235.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,238.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

