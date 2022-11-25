Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 40,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $28,192,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,441.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,235.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,238.74. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.