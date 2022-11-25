Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $86.11

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.11, but opened at $88.50. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 9,957 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,212.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,763 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 66.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

