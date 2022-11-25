Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 330 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $243,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFGC opened at $58.48 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $59.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

