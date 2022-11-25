Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,695 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,527,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after acquiring an additional 410,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,299,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,303,000 after buying an additional 90,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 171,672 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of ILPT opened at $3.99 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $261.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

