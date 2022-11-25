Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 472 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTC opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

