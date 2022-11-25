Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 42.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ OPI opened at $14.82 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.81 million, a PE ratio of 164.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,444.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

