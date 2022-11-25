Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,320 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.32 per share, with a total value of $96,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $712.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.81. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.