Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 947.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $104.17.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

