Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 709,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.57. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

