Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 1.8 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading

