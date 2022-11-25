Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

