Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.38 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $257,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

