Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $15.07 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.