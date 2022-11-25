Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $31,000 Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,279 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP opened at $10.35 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

