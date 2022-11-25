Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $57,000 Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 225,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 81,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.1 %

VSH opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

