Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $69,000 Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 162,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.65. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83.

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.