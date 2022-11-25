Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 593.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herc by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $194.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.00. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

