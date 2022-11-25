Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $80,000 Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.