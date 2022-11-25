Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $81,000 Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after buying an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,375,000 after purchasing an additional 86,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

