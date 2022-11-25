Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,068 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $6.75 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

