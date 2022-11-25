Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.