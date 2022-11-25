Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 937 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,169.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 521,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 509.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 95,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 79,609 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 677,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 101,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -151.72%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,784 shares of company stock worth $1,949,369 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.