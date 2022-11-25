Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,053 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 64.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -280.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

