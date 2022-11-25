Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319,171 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.28%.

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,105,689.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,105,689.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 87,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 197,324 shares of company stock worth $5,442,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

