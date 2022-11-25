Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $76,947,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,132,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,403,000 after buying an additional 980,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DOC opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.