Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at $896,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,885. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

