Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,037 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $314.70 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $360.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

