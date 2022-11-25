Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,481 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CACI International were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in CACI International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 588 shares of company stock worth $170,556 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI stock opened at $305.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.30 and its 200 day moving average is $279.65. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

