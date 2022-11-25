Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,526 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Avient by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNT stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

