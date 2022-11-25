Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,504 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sanmina by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 243.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Trading Down 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SANM stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.