Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,504 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sanmina by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 243.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Sanmina
In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sanmina Trading Down 0.3 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanmina (SANM)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.