Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,144 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Camping World were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Camping World Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $46.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

