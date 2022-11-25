Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,557 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 205,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 0.4 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Stories

