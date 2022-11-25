Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,597 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 5,312.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 236.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,040 shares in the company, valued at $18,210,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,210,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Up 0.7 %

Ciena stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

