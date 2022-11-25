Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 61,828 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ADT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,452 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ADT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. ADT had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is -350.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ADT Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Stories

