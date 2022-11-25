Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.4% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Shares of FHI opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.