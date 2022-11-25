Mizuho Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $6.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

