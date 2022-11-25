MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $25,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,410 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKSI opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

